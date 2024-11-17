DC police investigating deadly weekend stabbing

article

D.C. police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Northeast this weekend.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northeast, just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Nov. 16 for a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information on a potential suspect or motive for the stabbing. Check back for updates on this developing story,

