DC police investigate Southeast shooting; 1 man dead

The gun violence in Southeast D.C. continues as police say one man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the area.

Metropolitan police reported that the call came in at 3:07 p.m. for an adult male shot in the 3900 block of Wheeler Road SE. The victim was found unconscious and not breathing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police are actively investigating the incident. No suspects have been revealed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.