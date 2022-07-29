Expand / Collapse search

DC police investigate Southeast shooting; 1 man dead

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:30PM
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The gun violence in Southeast D.C. continues as police say one man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the area. 

Metropolitan police reported that the call came in at 3:07 p.m. for an adult male shot in the 3900 block of Wheeler Road SE. The victim was found unconscious and not breathing. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Police are actively investigating the incident. No suspects have been revealed at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.