Expand / Collapse search

DC Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Northwest

By
Published  September 16, 2025 12:54pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
Police involved shooting reported in northwest DC

Police involved shooting reported in northwest DC

Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in northwest D.C.

The Brief

    • D.C. Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting investigation in Northwest.
    • The incident occurred in the 5100 block of Sherrier Place, NW.
    • The public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in the Northwest section of the city. A police presence has been established in the area, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the scene.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a shooting investigation is underway in the 5100 block of Sherrier Place, NW. A Public Information Officer is en route to the location, and a media staging area is expected to be established.

As of now, the police have not released any information about any injuries, a motive, or the circumstances that led to the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.

MPD confirmed no officers were hurt in the incident. 

The Source: This article is based on information from the D.C. Police Department's post on X and our independent confirmation that it is an officer-involved shooting.

Crime and Public SafetyWashington, D.C.