DC Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Northwest
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in the Northwest section of the city. A police presence has been established in the area, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the scene.
What we know:
The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a shooting investigation is underway in the 5100 block of Sherrier Place, NW. A Public Information Officer is en route to the location, and a media staging area is expected to be established.
As of now, the police have not released any information about any injuries, a motive, or the circumstances that led to the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.
MPD confirmed no officers were hurt in the incident.
The Source: This article is based on information from the D.C. Police Department's post on X and our independent confirmation that it is an officer-involved shooting.