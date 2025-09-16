DC Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Northwest

The Brief D.C. Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting investigation in Northwest. The incident occurred in the 5100 block of Sherrier Place, NW. The public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.



Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in the Northwest section of the city. A police presence has been established in the area, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the scene.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a shooting investigation is underway in the 5100 block of Sherrier Place, NW. A Public Information Officer is en route to the location, and a media staging area is expected to be established.

As of now, the police have not released any information about any injuries, a motive, or the circumstances that led to the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.

MPD confirmed no officers were hurt in the incident.