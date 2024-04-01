Police chase, shoot man in Northeast DC

A shooting involving a D.C. police officer Monday night left one man hospitalized, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Officer Sean Hickman told FOX 5 that the incident occurred near Queens Chapel Road and Bladensburg Road in Northeast.

He said the department's Violent Impression Unit Department responded to the call, and they came across a group of people who were having an altercation.

The Violent Suppression Unit officers said they spotted a man within the group who had a gun. Officer Hickman said they chased him from Bladensburg Road to V Street, and one of the officers fired a shot, striking the man he was pursuing.

The suspect's gun was recovered, the department noted, and the officer who fired their weapon is on paid administrative leave.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone asked the department if the man pointed the weapon at the officer, and they said that is still under investigation.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

