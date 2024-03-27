Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Bowie

An investigation is underway after a D.C. police officer allegedly shot a man in Bowie Wednesday evening.

Sources told FOX 5 that shots were fired around 6 p.m. along Crain Highway near the intersection of Trade Zone Avenue and Queen Anne Road.

While officers from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Prince George's County Police Department are currently at the scene, Maryland State Police are taking the lead in the investigation.

FOX 5 is still working to figure out why the D.C. police officer shot the man and if he was a suspect.

So far, no information regarding the man's condition has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.