DC police investigate Northwest shooting, suspects remains at large

By
Published  May 18, 2024 4:43pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is on the lookout for any suspects involved in a shooting in Northwest.

MPD are in the area of the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Harvard Street in Northwest following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police are searching for a black sedan with heavy tints with damage in the front last seen fleeing southbound in the 2800 block of Sherman Avenue.

This comes less than an hour after a reported officer involved shooting in Northwest near George Washington University

No word on any injuries. 