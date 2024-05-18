DC police investigate Northwest shooting, suspects remains at large

The Metropolitan Police Department is on the lookout for any suspects involved in a shooting in Northwest.

MPD are in the area of the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Harvard Street in Northwest following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police are searching for a black sedan with heavy tints with damage in the front last seen fleeing southbound in the 2800 block of Sherman Avenue.

Related article

This comes less than an hour after a reported officer involved shooting in Northwest near George Washington University.

No word on any injuries.