DC police investigate Northwest shooting, suspects remains at large
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is on the lookout for any suspects involved in a shooting in Northwest.
MPD are in the area of the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Harvard Street in Northwest following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police are searching for a black sedan with heavy tints with damage in the front last seen fleeing southbound in the 2800 block of Sherman Avenue.
This comes less than an hour after a reported officer involved shooting in Northwest near George Washington University.
No word on any injuries.