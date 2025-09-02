DC police investigate Labor Day shooting that killed Northwest man

article

The Brief The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that killed a Northwest D.C. man on Labor Day. The victim has been identified as Francois Adkins, 36, of Northwest D.C. MPD is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.



Dig deeper:

At approximately 4:16 p.m. on Sept. 1, police responded to the 2300 block of 14th Street, Northeast, for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an adult male, unconscious but breathing, and suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the victim, who has since been identified as Francois Adkins, 36, to a nearby hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead a short time later, police say.

What you can do:

Anyone with knowledge of this shooting is encouraged to contact police at 212-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.

MPD is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.