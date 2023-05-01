DC police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings that left 1 dead

Authorities say a man is dead after gunfire rang out at four separate shooting scenes in the District overnight.

The deadly shooting was reported just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Jay Street in the northeast. Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier that night police responded to a man shot in the 3000 block of 30th Street and a teenager shot in the 4200 block of 4th Street, both in the southeast. Both victims are expected to survive.

Officers also responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hunt Place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning in the northeast. That victim is also expected to survive.

Investigators have no suspects or motives in any of the shootings.