DC police identify man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Brief A man and a woman were found dead in Southeast D.C. this weekend. Police believe the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide that stemmed from a domestic dispute. The case remains under investigation.



Two people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Southeast D.C. over the weekend have been identified, police say.

The victims are 38-year-old Tiffany Montgomery and 43-year-old Patrick Cockrell Jr.

What we know:

According to D.C. police, officers responded to the 4600 block of G Street, Southeast, just before 8:30 p.m. on July 12.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman inside the home. They were both unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, both victims were pronounced dead.

What police say:

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that Cockrell shot Montgomery during a domestic dispute.

They say Cockrell's injuries are believed to be self-inflicted.

The case is being investigated by homicide detectives and the decedents’ cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.