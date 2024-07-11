DC police ID motorcyclist killed in June crash

D.C. police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash last month in the northeast.

Authorities say 33-year-old Marvin Anthony Williams, of Fairmount Heights, Maryland, was speeding down the 500 block of Eastern Avenue on June 27 just before 9:45 a.m. when he clipped a car in front of him that he was trying to pass.

Police say Williams was thrown from the motorcycle and slid and struck a parked car.

Williams was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with police. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.