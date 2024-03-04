DC police hold AirTag giveaway to help residents track missing or stolen property

D.C. police are hosting another AirTag giveaway this week.

The tracking devices can be used to aid police in locating and recovering missing or stolen property.

Police will hand them out at Union Market in northeast from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7.

To be eligible, you must live in one of seven specific neighborhoods in northeast Washington, including Brentwood, Eckington and Trinidad. (PSAs 501, 502, 503, 504, 505, 506 & 507). Residents can check their Police Service Area online.

Officials say distribution of the tags will be while supplies last.