DC police have made 10 arrests so far during 'Million MAGA March'
WASHINGTON - D.C. police say they've made 10 arrests so far during Saturday's "Million MAGA March" near the National Mall.
Police released their preliminary arrest total at 4:23 p.m. They will release a final tally Sunday morning.
So far the arrests include:
- Four firearms violations
- Two simple assault
- One no permit
- One assault on a police officer
- Two disorderly conduct
Today's rally is meant to show support for President Trump, who has refused to concede this month's election despite his defeat in the Electoral College.
The president thanked his supporters by waving to them from his presidential motorcade Saturday morning. He then played a round of golf at his club in Sterling, Va.
FOX 5 photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah captured the scene from Saturday's rally:
