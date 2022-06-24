DC Police 'fully activated' following Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

D.C. Police says they are "fully activated" in order to respond to demonstrations following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The full departmental activation will extend through the end of the third watch on Tuesday, June 28.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

All members will be expected to work extended hours.

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.