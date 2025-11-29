DC police chief announces two juvenile curfew zones in Navy Yard, U Street

article

The Brief D.C.’s police chief has ordered two temporary Juvenile Curfew Zones in Navy Yard and the U Street Corridor. The zones will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on November 29 and 30. Teens under 18 cannot gather in groups of nine or more inside these zones unless exempt.



The Metropolitan Police Department has established two temporary Juvenile Curfew Zones in Navy Yard and the U Street Corridor after determining that large groups of youths may gather in ways that pose a public safety risk.

The curfew zones will be active from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

What we know:

The Juvenile Curfew Second Emergency Amendment Act of 2025 grants the Chief of Police authority to create curfew zones when youth gatherings are expected to pose a risk of substantial harm to public safety.

MPD says the two zones (Navy Yard and the U Street Corridor) will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.

Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone boundaries

North: Interstate 695

East: 8th Street, SE

South: Anacostia River

West: South Capitol Street, SE

U Street Corridor Juvenile Curfew Zone boundaries

North: V Street and Vermont Avenue, NW

East: Florida Avenue and 9th Street, NW

South: T Street, NW

West: 15th Street from T Street to V Street, NW

Within either zone, individuals under 18 may not gather in groups of nine or more in any public area or inside an establishment unless participating in an exempted activity. MPD directs the public to the full list of exemptions on its website.

What's next:

MPD reminds the public that a citywide juvenile curfew remains in place every night beginning at 11 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. for anyone under 18.