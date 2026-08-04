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Virginia US House primary 2026: Live results

By
FOX 5 DC
2026 Elections
Published August 4, 2026 6:15 PM EDT
Published August 4, 2026 6:15 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Virginia is holding primaries in several U.S. House districts on Aug. 4.
    • Key House races to watch: Northern Virginia's 8th (Dem. Rep. Don Beyer faces four challengers) and the 7th (a competitive GOP race to take on Rep. Eugene Vindman).
    • Winners advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

ARLINGTON, Va. -  FOX 5 is tracking live results in Virginia's 2026 U.S. House primaries.

 Polls close at 7 p.m. Use the results below to follow every district as votes are reported.

Jump to: All US House Virginia Primary Races | Key races to watchVA-08 | VA-07 | VA-01 | VA-02

Live Election Results:

Key US House Virginia 2026 Primary Races to Watch

VA-08 - Democratic Primary

Why you should care:

Rep. Don Beyer, a four-term incumbent, faces Lorena Bruner, Michael Duffin, Adam Dunigan and Mo Seifeldein in this heavily Democratic Alexandria/Arlington/Fairfax district; the winner is favored in November.

Live Election Results:

VA-07 - Republican Primary

Why you should care:

 Philip Harding, Doug Ollivant and Rick Smithers compete to challenge freshman Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman (won 2024 with ~51%) in the Prince William-to-Fredericksburg exurbs

Live Election Results:

VA-01 - Democratic Primary

Why you should care:

Seven Democrats, led by Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor (endorsed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Sens. Kaine and Warner), run to challenge Republican Rep. Rob Wittman.

Live Election Results:

VA-02 - Democratic Primary

Why you should care:

Former Rep. Elaine Luria seeks a rematch against Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans; physician-attorney Nila Devanath is the main challenger in this coastal Hampton Roads swing district.

Live Election Results:

The Source: FOX 5 DC and the Associated Press reporting; Virginia Department of Elections; candidate campaigns. Live totals via AP.

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