Virginia US House primary 2026: Live results

The Brief Virginia is holding primaries in several U.S. House districts on Aug. 4. Key House races to watch: Northern Virginia's 8th (Dem. Rep. Don Beyer faces four challengers) and the 7th (a competitive GOP race to take on Rep. Eugene Vindman). Winners advance to the Nov. 3 general election.



FOX 5 is tracking live results in Virginia's 2026 U.S. House primaries.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Use the results below to follow every district as votes are reported.

Jump to: All US House Virginia Primary Races | Key races to watch – VA-08 | VA-07 | VA-01 | VA-02

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Why you should care:

Rep. Don Beyer, a four-term incumbent, faces Lorena Bruner, Michael Duffin, Adam Dunigan and Mo Seifeldein in this heavily Democratic Alexandria/Arlington/Fairfax district; the winner is favored in November.

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Philip Harding, Doug Ollivant and Rick Smithers compete to challenge freshman Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman (won 2024 with ~51%) in the Prince William-to-Fredericksburg exurbs

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Seven Democrats, led by Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor (endorsed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Sens. Kaine and Warner), run to challenge Republican Rep. Rob Wittman.

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Former Rep. Elaine Luria seeks a rematch against Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans; physician-attorney Nila Devanath is the main challenger in this coastal Hampton Roads swing district.

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