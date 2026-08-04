Virginia US House primary 2026: Live results
ARLINGTON, Va. - FOX 5 is tracking live results in Virginia's 2026 U.S. House primaries.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Use the results below to follow every district as votes are reported.
Jump to: All US House Virginia Primary Races | Key races to watch – VA-08 | VA-07 | VA-01 | VA-02
Live Election Results:
Key US House Virginia 2026 Primary Races to Watch
VA-08 - Democratic Primary
Why you should care:
Rep. Don Beyer, a four-term incumbent, faces Lorena Bruner, Michael Duffin, Adam Dunigan and Mo Seifeldein in this heavily Democratic Alexandria/Arlington/Fairfax district; the winner is favored in November.
Live Election Results:
VA-07 - Republican Primary
Why you should care:
Philip Harding, Doug Ollivant and Rick Smithers compete to challenge freshman Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman (won 2024 with ~51%) in the Prince William-to-Fredericksburg exurbs
Live Election Results:
VA-01 - Democratic Primary
Why you should care:
Seven Democrats, led by Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor (endorsed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Sens. Kaine and Warner), run to challenge Republican Rep. Rob Wittman.
Live Election Results:
VA-02 - Democratic Primary
Why you should care:
Former Rep. Elaine Luria seeks a rematch against Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans; physician-attorney Nila Devanath is the main challenger in this coastal Hampton Roads swing district.
Live Election Results:
The Source: FOX 5 DC and the Associated Press reporting; Virginia Department of Elections; candidate campaigns. Live totals via AP.