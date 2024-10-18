Expand / Collapse search

DC Police captain placed on leave for sending racially insensitive email

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  October 18, 2024 10:57pm EDT
WASHINGTON - A captain within the Metropolitan Police Department is on administrative leave for sending a racially insensitive email. 

Captain Ryan Small sent the email regarding overtime opportunities to the department's entire fifth district. 

The Washington Post reported that Small's email contained racially-charged words and references to local rappers. 

In a statement released Friday, Police Chief Pamela Smith said, "I cannot emphasize enough this email does not reflect the values of our department or our commitment to respect and professionalism in the workplace. This type of unprofessional behavior will not be tolerated."