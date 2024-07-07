DC police ask for help identifying child found in Northeast

article

Police are asking for help identifying a child who was found wandering around Northeast D.C. Sunday morning.

MPD officers found the little boy around 5:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE, on Sunday, July 7.



He is described as a Black male with black hair in twists and brown eyes. He is wearing a red shirt with a Nike logo on the front and brown shorts.

Anyone who may know the child is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.

The incident is being investigated by the D.C. Police Youth and Family Services Division.