DC police ask for help identifying vehicles of interest in deadly hit-and-run crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Northwest D.C.

Investigators say it happened on Thursday night at the intersection of New York and New Jersey Avenues. A preliminary investigation revealed that a dark colored SUV was traveling northbound on New Jersey Avenue, when it hit a pedestrian who was also heading northbound on the roadway.

Immediately after being hit, the pedestrian was then struck a second time by a different car also traveling northbound on New Jersey Avenue. Police say that car is a dark colored sedan.

Paramedics tried to save the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 52-year-old Joseph Robinson.

The drivers of both cars fled the scene after hitting the victim. Police released video of the cars fleeing, and they are asking for the public's help to track them down.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.