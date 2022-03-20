Expand / Collapse search

DC police ask for help identifying vehicles of interest in deadly hit-and-run crash

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Northwest D.C.

Investigators say it happened on Thursday night at the intersection of New York and New Jersey Avenues. A preliminary investigation revealed that a dark colored SUV was traveling northbound on New Jersey Avenue, when it hit a pedestrian who was also heading northbound on the roadway. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Immediately after being hit, the pedestrian was then struck a second time by a different car also traveling northbound on New Jersey Avenue. Police say that car is a dark colored sedan.

Paramedics tried to save the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 52-year-old Joseph Robinson.

The drivers of both cars fled the scene after hitting the victim. Police released video of the cars fleeing, and they are asking for the public's help to track them down.

DC police release video of vehicles of interest in deadly hit and run

D.C. police release video showing two vehicles of interest wanted in connection with a deadly hit and run at the intersection of New Jersey and New York Avenues.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information about this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.