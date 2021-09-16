DC Police ask for help identifying suspect in armed carjacking

Metropolitan Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, NE around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 15 where it was reported that a suspect had approached a car with a knife and demanded that the driver give him the vehicle.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera. Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.