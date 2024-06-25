These DC parks are ranked the safest in the nation

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Top 10 Safest Parks in the U.S. (Courtesy: Triumph Law, P.C.)

A recent study has named two D.C. parks as the safest in the United States.

According to a study by Triumph Law P.C., the Lincoln Memorial was ranked the number one safest national park in America.

Triumph Law P.C. examined official fatality counts in 153 national parks in the United States to conduct the study. Researchers assessed data from the U.S. National Park Service spanning from the start of 2013 to the end of 2023.

The memorial ranks fifth in the most visited national parks in the country, with over 7 million visitors a year. There have been just two reported fatalities there since 2013.

The nearby Thomas Jefferson Memorial came in at number three in the rankings with just one death from 2013-2023, with over 2.5 million visitors yearly.

READ MORE: Wax statue of President Lincoln melts in DC heat

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona was ranked as the most dangerous national park in America, with 60 total deaths since 2013 with 25.27 deaths per 1 million visits.

The Virgin Islands are home to the second-most dangerous US national park and the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, which runs along the border of New York and Pennsylvania, came in third.

Researchers at Triumph Law P.C. found over the last 11 years, 3,273 people have lost their lives during a park visit, meaning that every 29 hours someone dies at a national park on average.

The main cause of death is suicide, with motor vehicle crashes and drowning as the second and third reasons behind fatality rates.