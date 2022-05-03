DC parks, pools hiring for seasonal positions as summer nears

As the weather starts to heat up, parks and pools will soon open up for summer, and D.C. is looking to fill hundreds of positions.

The DC Department of Parks and Recreation and the general services team were out on Tuesday to begin maintenance on more than 130 parks and playgrounds.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: Adults and children cool off in the Yards Park splash pad on June 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Many people took the chance to cool off with the sunny, warm weather reaching into the upper nineties today. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

They're also getting the 22 outdoor pools, 13 indoor pools and 13 splash parks ready across all eight wards.

The department is hiring 700 seasonal positions as preparations get underway.

For more information on those positions, click here.