DC park named after freed slave Alethia Tanner

A new park in Northeast, D.C. is paying tribute to the life of a freed slave.

The newly completed Alethia Tanner Park in the District’s Eckington and NoMa neighborhoods opens Friday.

The park is located at 227 Harry Thomas Way and will feature natural grass, a performance space, an eco-friendly playground and a dog play area.

In the 1800s Alethia Tanner sold produce in the same area and used the money to buy her freedom. She worked to expand education and religious services for black people in the District.