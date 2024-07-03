DC officer rams into tree during pursuit of armed carjacker

A D.C. police cruiser rammed into a tree during the pursuit of an armed carjacker in Forest Heights.

According to police, the vehicle being pursued was wanted for an armed carjacking, and was used in several citizen-armed robberies in Prince George's County.

Police spotted the vehicle entering Forest Heights Police jurisdiction along South Capital Street and traveling on one of the municipal streets maintained by the Town of Forest Heights. Officers followed the vehicle until enough officers were in the area to initiate a traffic stop.

Police say once the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled to the D.C.

The incident was captured on a Nest camera by a resident in the neighborhood. This remains an ongoing investigation. Police say the officer involved will need re-training.