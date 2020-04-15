DC nightclubs with kitchens hope to open for carryout and delivery amid coronavirus crisis

A handful of D.C. businesses may be able to open again if the city makes a slight change and allows nightclubs with kitchens to open for carryout and delivery.

FOX 5's Lauren DeMarco says a sticking point seems to be that some of those clubs provide adult, or nude, entertainment.

Archibald's on K Street has 80 employees and is not eligible for disaster relief because it has nude performers, according to the owner. DeMarco says the owner told her he believes he's being discriminated against.

DeMarco says a spokesperson for the D.C. nightlife council says the Mayor's Office of Nightlife and Culture told him they don't want “strippers delivering food” in D.C.

