DC native, philanthropist launches sneaker collaboration with New Balance to inspire youth

article

DC-based boutique EAT teamed up with Shoe City and New Balance to launch its third shoe collection aimed at inspiring the youth and motivating the city’s community to ‘Elevate All the Time.’

Born and raised in the city, Malik Jarrett, 27, is the founder of EAT which stands for ‘Elevate All the Time.’ He started the fashion boutique with a vision in mind, that no matter which industry, career, or craft you belong to; mediocrity is not an option.

From the 12-year-old elementary school student to the 65-year-old post office mail courier, EAT is a lifestyle. — Malik Jarrett

A cornerstone of the DMV area’s streetwear and sneaker scene, the 990v5 collaboration captures the city’s essence, as the 990s are symbolic to the District. Thus, it was an organic partnership for the three companies.

The bright colorway represents everything that EAT echoes.

We're bold and vibrant with everything that we do. — Malik Jarrett

To celebrate the Nov. 22 shoe launch, D.C.’s Beacon House Community Center will be the recipients of Thanksgiving Day turkeys courtesy of EAT, New Balance, and Shoe City.

Beyond the boutique, the EAT community strives to give back to its local community— especially its youth.

The flourishing business allowed Jarret to establish EAT Cares, a non-profit aimed at providing youth with job training and mentoring, educational, and entrepreneurial skills.

In December of 2017, the EAT team joined forces with D.C. government’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) to set up 4 mentorship programs at different public schools. The mentorship programs include an anti-violence campaign and several career day workshops.

They later received a grant from city officials to implement a 15-week program with the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS). The program was designed around entrepreneurship, fashion, and graphic design.

