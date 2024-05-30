DC native Angel Gregorio, owner of the Spice Suite, on Motivation with Marissa

In this week's Motivation with Marissa, a D.C. native shines in her unconventional approach to business.

Angel Gregorio owns the Spice Suite in Northeast D.C. With a recent expansion, that specialty shop is now part of a Black-owned strip mall she founded. The Howard alumna has emerged as a powerhouse and mentor in entrepreneurship but insists, initially, her goal was to make ends meet.

