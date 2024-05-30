Expand / Collapse search

DC native Angel Gregorio, owner of the Spice Suite, on Motivation with Marissa

By
Published  May 30, 2024 4:34pm EDT
Motivation with Marissa
FOX 5 DC

Angel Gregorio shines in her unconventional approach to business

Angel Gregorio owns the Spice Suite in Northeast DC. With a recent expansion, that specialty shop is now part of a Black-owned strip mall she founded. The Howard alumna has emerged as a powerhouse and mentor in entrepreneurship but insists, initially, her goal was to make ends meet.

WASHINGTON - In this week's Motivation with Marissa, a D.C. native shines in her unconventional approach to business.

Angel Gregorio owns the Spice Suite in Northeast D.C. With a recent expansion, that specialty shop is now part of a Black-owned strip mall she founded. The Howard alumna has emerged as a powerhouse and mentor in entrepreneurship but insists, initially, her goal was to make ends meet.

Watch the full interview on FOX Local Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. Here's how to get FOX Local for free on your smart TV. 