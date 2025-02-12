DC named in top 5 most termite-infested cities in America, study
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A recent study by Orkin listed D.C. among the top five most termite-infested cities in America.
Orkin Pros specializes in the removal and treating of local pests. According to the company's study, Miami was ranked as the most termite-infested city in America out of the 50 states that made the list.
Los Angeles and Tampa, Fla., held onto their second and third-place spots, rounding out the top three cities with the most termite trouble in the country. Washington, D.C. was listed as the fourth most termite-infested city in America.
Orkin’s annual Termite Cities list is based on data from cities where Orkin Pros performed the most residential termite treatments. The data was collected from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.
Here are the top 15 states below:
- Miami
- Los Angeles
- Tampa, Fla.
- Washington, D.C.
- Orlando, Fla.
- West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Houston
- San Diego
- Baltimore
- Dallas
- Atlanta
- San Francisco
- Chicago
- New Orleans
- Philadelphia
The Source: Information from Orkin was used to write this report.