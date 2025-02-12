DC named in top 5 most termite-infested cities in America, study

The Brief In a recent study by Orkin, D.C. was listed in the top five most termite-infested cities in America. Miami, Florida was ranked at number one while Los Angeles healed onto the number two spot.



Orkin Pros specializes in the removal and treating of local pests. According to the company's study, Miami was ranked as the most termite-infested city in America out of the 50 states that made the list.

Los Angeles and Tampa, Fla., held onto their second and third-place spots, rounding out the top three cities with the most termite trouble in the country. Washington, D.C. was listed as the fourth most termite-infested city in America.

Orkin’s annual Termite Cities list is based on data from cities where Orkin Pros performed the most residential termite treatments. The data was collected from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Here are the top 15 states below:

Miami Los Angeles Tampa, Fla. Washington, D.C. Orlando, Fla. West Palm Beach, Fla. Houston San Diego Baltimore Dallas Atlanta San Francisco Chicago New Orleans Philadelphia