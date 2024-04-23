DC named 5th best place for marriage in new study

D.C. was named the fifth-best place for marriage, according to a new study.

According to CDC data, marriage rates hit a record low during COVID-19 and rose to 6.2 marriages per 1,000 Americans in 2022 -- the highest level since 2018.

D.C. ranks number five with 8.3 marriages per 1,000 residents.

Grwn Diamonds released a study on the best and worst states for marriage. The study took a look at data from the CDC and the Census Bureau to help make their final decision.

Despite recent gains, U.S. marriage rates have declined steadily since 2000, increasing in only three places: D.C. (+69.4%), Montana (+35.6%), and Connecticut (5.3%). The study sites marriage rates in 2000 being significantly higher.

There have been a number of shifts that directly contribute to these numbers and the overall marriage decline. According to the study, more and more people are waiting until they have more financial and career stability before getting married, women have more economic independence than previous generations, gender roles are evolving, and there is less of a stigma around being single.

The 10 best places for marriage are Nevada, Hawaii, Utah, Montana, D.C., Arkansas, Vermont, Maine, Colorado, and Idaho.