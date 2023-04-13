DC, Montgomery County launch effort to revitalize Friendship Heights area

D.C. and Montgomery County officials are working on revitalization efforts in the Friendship Heights region, an area once known as one of the DMV's retail hotspots.

Lately, the area has become more known for empty storefronts, with two shopping malls, the movie theater, and countless shops and restaurants, like Lord & Taylor, Neiman Marcus and TJ Maxx, disappearing from the area.

FOX 5 spoke with residents in the area who say it is sad to see.

"Right now there’s a few remaining retail establishments and some food places that we don’t really care for," said one person.

Others FOX 5 spoke say the area needs to reconsider its demographics when thinking about what new restaurants and businesses to open.

"It needs more stores! And good stores, that and we need more eateries that way we’d be able to get something to eat or sit out and enjoy the weather," one resident tells FOX 5.

Another adds, "we need more businesses and friendly things for seniors! For the demographics, we need entertainment for our demographic."

Part of the challenge with revitalizing Friendship Heights is that the area is located in two different jurisdictions, D.C. and Montgomery County.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: A Lord & Taylor location that is closing in the Friendship Heights neighborhood is seen on Tuesday September 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

But now, officials from both sides have passed mirror business improvement districts in hopes of coming together to revitalize the area.

According to Montgomery County Councilman Andrew Friedson, the goal of the district will be to create a place to "work, play and stay."

"What you see are dynamic communities that have a mix of, and I’m a broken record - office, residential & retail that supports themselves and friendship heights has lagged in that," adds D.C. Council Member Matt Frumin.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 05: The Mazza Gallerie is seen in the Friendship Heights neighborhood in Washington, DC on March 05, 2022. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Some of the signs of new life are beginning to pop up in the area, as redevelopment is underway on the old Mazza Gallerie Mall. The site is being developed into a residential and retail building that will feature hundreds of apartments and thousands of square feet of retail shopping along Wisconsin Avenue.