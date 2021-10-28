DC metropolitan area bracing for potential tidal flooding

The National Weather Service says the DMV could experience the worst tidal flooding event of the last 10-20 years.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted for residents to be prepared, that officials expect "severe coastal flooding."

READ MORE: Storm lashes East Coast with heavy rain, winds and flooding

The flooding is a result of a combination of factors:

- Waterways are already high because of a noreaster that dumped water on the northeast

- High Tide is around 3:15 Friday afternoon

- Windy conditions could push water inland

- Additional rain in the area is expected with the system that’s bringing the wind.

D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Christopher Rodriguez believes the flooding will be localized to coastal areas.

READ MORE: Flood risk threatens 25% of critical US infrastructure, research shows

"We want to make sure that our businesses that are along those coastal areas of our region, in particular our city, make sure you know where your insurance papers are, because flood insurance is going to be really helpful as we recover from this event over the next 48 hours," Rodriguez says.

In D.C, Rodriguez said the Georgetown Harbor, Southeast Waterfront and parts of Navy Yard should prepare.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5 was in Old Town, Alexandria Thursday and visited with Misha’s Coffee on Prince Street.

Advertisement

General Manager Stu Robinson says the business is loading up sand bags, removing all outdoor furniture, and hoping for the best.

