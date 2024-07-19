Expand / Collapse search

DC mayor says crime is down, residents have mixed views on safety

By
Updated  July 19, 2024 10:28pm EDT
Muriel Bowser
FOX 5 DC

DC police take down carjacking post after fiery response on X

D.C. police shared advice on X regarding what to do in a carjacking scenario. The post generated diverse feedback from users before being removed by MPD. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has the story.

WASHINGTON - Violence and crime in the District remain pressing issues, despite Mayor Muriel Bowser's assertion of a decline in gun crime and homicides, which she discussed during a recent appearance on FOX 5.

While many cities nationwide experienced a drop in violent crime last year, D.C. saw significant increases in carjackings and homicides, leading to heightened caution among residents, particularly while driving.

Metropolitan Police Department data shows there have been 102 homicides in D.C. so far in 2024 — down from 134 at this time in 2023.

Featured

DC Mayor Bowser talks crime, economy, and state of the District
article

DC Mayor Bowser talks crime, economy, and state of the District

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sat down with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell for a conversation centered around the transformation of downtown D.C, with a focus on economic development, safety, and the city's comeback.

"We're making strides in reducing crime," Mayor Bowser told FOX 5. "Despite a spike last year, we've achieved a 30% decrease in gun crime and a 26% drop in homicides, with double-digit declines in carjackings. Now, we're hoping the media will reflect these improvements."

READ MORE: DC’s mayor says this about calls for President Biden to drop out of race

Despite the mayor's optimism, local residents have expressed mixed reactions to her statements.

Shortly after the mayor's interview, D.C. police shared advice on X regarding what to do in a carjacking scenario. The post generated diverse feedback from users before being removed by MPD.

DC Mayor Bowser talks crime, economy, and the state of the District

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell about city crime, the business community, and the state of the District.