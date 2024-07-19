DC mayor says crime is down, residents have mixed views on safety

Violence and crime in the District remain pressing issues, despite Mayor Muriel Bowser's assertion of a decline in gun crime and homicides, which she discussed during a recent appearance on FOX 5.

While many cities nationwide experienced a drop in violent crime last year, D.C. saw significant increases in carjackings and homicides, leading to heightened caution among residents, particularly while driving.

Metropolitan Police Department data shows there have been 102 homicides in D.C. so far in 2024 — down from 134 at this time in 2023.

"We're making strides in reducing crime," Mayor Bowser told FOX 5. "Despite a spike last year, we've achieved a 30% decrease in gun crime and a 26% drop in homicides, with double-digit declines in carjackings. Now, we're hoping the media will reflect these improvements."

Despite the mayor's optimism, local residents have expressed mixed reactions to her statements.

Shortly after the mayor's interview, D.C. police shared advice on X regarding what to do in a carjacking scenario. The post generated diverse feedback from users before being removed by MPD.