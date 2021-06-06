D.C. mayor proclaims day of remembrance for late FOX 5 reporter Beth Parker

article

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has made a special tribute to the pioneering late FOX 5 reporter Beth Parker.

Bowser proclaimed Sunday, June 6th as a day of remembrance for Parker.

Parker worked at FOX 5 for 17 years, and she covered stories across the area. She also was openly gay and had a "calming presence" that continues to guide her colleagues at FOX 5 today, Bowser said.

Bowser also said Parker congratulated her after the dedication of Black Lives Matter Plaza last year.

"Beth Parker has left behind a beautiful and forever youthful legacy of devotion, light, and love which will not soon be forgotten," Bowser said.

Today, June 6th, marks what would have been Parker's 52nd birthday.

Parker left FOX 5 in 2017 to join Sheryl Sandberg's Lean In non-profit. The post was a dream job for Parker, who wanted to help other women make the most out of their careers.

Parker died in March after a battle with cancer. She left behind her wife, Holly, and a son, Parker.

Advertisement

RELATED: Former FOX 5 reporter Beth Parker dies from cancer