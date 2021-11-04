DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to seek re-election for 3rd term in office

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will seek re-election for a third term in office.

The Mayor's office confirmed the news Thursday. Elections will be held on November 8, 2022. Bowser has served as mayor since 2015.

She is the eight mayor of Washington, D.C. and the second woman to hold the office.

The 49-year-old has served in elective office for 17 years. Before becoming mayor, Bowser served two terms on city council.

As mayor, she has received praise for her fight for D.C. statehood. But she has also been criticized for an uptick in violent crime in the city, especially in recent months.

Mayor Bowser will join a number of mayoral candidates that includes current councilmembers Trayon White and Robert White Jr.

For this election, the mayor has made a commitment to small-dollar donations. Bowser will be using the Fair Elections Program, which grants candidates a public funding match for small-dollar donations.

The goal is to encourage more people to to participate in the process.

Robert White is also committed to the program.

