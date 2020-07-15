DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to extend state of emergency into October

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she will extend the city's state of emergency for at least several more months as the region continues to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

At a press conference on Wednesday, Bowser said the state or emergency will likely be extended through early October.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

The state of emergency was set to expire on July 24.

After a string of several days without a death, D.C. reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Washington D.C. has reported 11,026 positive cases and 571 deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak.