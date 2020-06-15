DC Mayor Muriel Bowser ‘shocked’ by Northeast shootout video; says it highlights gun access problem

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed shock on Monday after watching Ring video on FOX 5 showing an alarming shootout in a resident street in the city’s Northeast neighborhood.

The mayor suggested that the video speaks to District criminals’ easy access to guns.

“That just shows you the rampant problem we have with guns in the city, and people having access to guns, stashing guns, shooting guns in broad daylight on a street,” the mayor said.

Bowser added that the incident also highlights the need for all residents to be aware and to notify the authorities in order to get weapons off the street.

“We need everybody in the public, everybody in law enforcement and everybody in violence interruption to be fully engaged to find who’s doing to shooting so that we can get the guns and we can get them off the street,” she said.

The surveillance video shows a large number of people engaged in a prolonged gun battle in broad daylight in the 1200 block of Simms Place.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh estimated that more than 50 shots were fired during the course of the recording.

A police report from the incident shows six people were arrested after the shootout.