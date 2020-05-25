DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says ‘we can still make it’ to Friday phase 1 reopening

Despite a new peak for COVID-19 cases in the District over the weekend, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says “we can still make it” to the planned phase 1 reopening on Friday.

The District has been targeting a 14-day trend showing decreasing cases in order to pave the way to entering phase 1 – a partial reopening that would ease restrictions on some non-essential businesses, including restaurants and salons.

Last week, the mayor said that if officials continue to see a downward trend, she could announce Friday’s phase 1 as early as Tuesday of this week.

During a Monday interview on FOX 5’s Good Day DC AfterShow, the mayor indicated that the spike reset the District from 14 days to 11.

However, she indicated that D.C. can still meet the criteria for reopening.

Bowser also commented on Memorial Day weekend crowding, noting that she was disturbed not only by video showing a massive block party in Southeast D.C. that prompted a police response, but also large boardwalk crowds in Ocean City.

The mayor noted that “those people are circulating in the D.C. region.”

While neighboring Maryland and Virginia have entered phase 1 of their reopening plans, the District and its suburbs in those states have maintained stay-at-home measures, and kept “non-essential” businesses closed.

