DC Mayor Muriel Bowser endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is endorsing former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg for president.

Bowser made the endorsement in a tweet Thursday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"We can resolve our most pressing problems if we have the right leader to turn innovative ideas into reality," she wrote. “Mike Bloomberg is a problem-solver with a proven track record of getting things done. He’s a mentor and friend and I’m proud to endorse him for president"

Bowser also included the hashtag #MikeWillGetItDone as well as a photo of herself with the text, “Mike Bloomberg is the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump and has a blueprint to rebuild America and improve the quality of life for all Americans."

Bowser has several events on her calendar Thursday including a major announcement on her office’s push for D.C. statehood.