DC Mayor leads moment of silence to remember those lost in coronavirus outbreak

Mayor Muriel Bowser led a moment of silence Friday in memory of those who have died in the nation's capital from the coronavirus as the COVID-19 outbreak bears down on the D.C. region. She was joined by Christian, Muslim and Jewish religious leaders who reflected on first line workers, medical responders and others who are keeping essential services open and helping slow the spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

The service was held at D.C.'s Gonzaga College High School where the president, Reverend Stephen Planning, spoke. Planning tested positive for the coronavirus in March and has since recovered. He called the experience "unbearable" and "unnerving" but thanked the D.C. Department of Health for their support during the ordeal.

There are now 13,137 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. The District has recorded 1,660 of those cases and 38 people have died.

Bowser, and D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, reflected on two sergeants who died earlier this week. Neither were infected with the coronavirus but both died in the line of duty after suffering medical emergencies.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Bowser said faith organizations and congregations throughout the District have been compliant since the outbreak has limited the number of people that are allowed to gather for services. She said many plan on celebrating Easter, Ramadan and Passover by making use of live streams.