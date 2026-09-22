Bicyclist killed in crash with box truck in DC

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bicyclist Killed in DC truck crash

The Brief A bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a box truck in Northwest D.C. The man on the bike suffered critical injuries and died on the scene. The driver remained on the scene and did not appear injured, police said.



A bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a box truck in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest, around 1 p.m. for the reported collision involving a man and a truck.

The man on the bike suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene until police arrived. The driver did not appear to be injured, officers said.

The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call MPD at 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.

Dig deeper:

So far in 2026, a total of 30 traffic deaths have been reported in the District, according to data from MPD. This is a 76% increase from the 17 deaths recorded during the same timeframe in 2025.

In 2025, a total of 25 fatalities were recorded, the lowest yearly number recorded in the District in more than a decade. In 2024, a total of 52 fatalities were reported, MPD data shows.

As of Sept. 2, data shows that 11 pedestrian deaths were recorded in the District.