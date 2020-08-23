DC, Maryland, Virginia voting guide: How to cast your ballots early, by mail or on Election Day

As of now, the one thing that won't change is Election Day.

If you're a registered voter, you'll be able to cast your ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In Maryland and the District, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can cast your ballot in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

These websites below will tell you your polling place address. They're updated regularly:

D.C.

Maryland

Virginia

If you vote in-person, you must practice social distancing and cover your face.

Election judges will be doing the same.

If you can't vote on Election Day, there are other options.

Any registered voter can also participate in early voting.

In Maryland, early voting will occur from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26th through Election Day.

If you live in D.C., early voting will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Nov. 2.

Virginians can start early voting 45 days before the Election.

That runs from Saturday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 31. Dates and hours may vary depending on where you live.

If you feel like voting in person just isn't safe, all three jurisdicitons will allow you to vote by mail.

In Maryland, you need to fill out a mail-in ballot application and submit it. Your application needs to be received by Oct. 20, so send them in early.

When your ballot arrives, Marylanders can fill it out and simply mail it back or drop it off at a ballot drop-off box.

For D.C. residents, every registered voter will receive a mail-in ballot at their registered address beginning on the first week of October. If you need your ballot sent to another address, simply request it through an application online.

And in Virginia, registered voters can request an absentee mail-in ballot with a ballot application. It's important to note that if it's your first time voting in your locality, you'll need to check with your local election official to confirm your eligibility to vote absentee by mail.

Virginians' ballot applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3.