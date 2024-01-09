DC, Maryland & Virginia road conditions: Flooding, downed trees, power outages create traffic chaos

A day of torrential rain has created slick road conditions across the DMV and gusty winds have brought down trees in some areas, creating even more traffic chaos for some.

But the DMV hasn’t seen the worst of it just yet. The storm system is moving north and is expected to bring the brunt to the D.C. area beginning around 6:30 p.m. and isn’t expected to move out until about 9 p.m.

That means drivers need to be extra cautious this evening as the wet roads and low visibility can create dangerous conditions, especially in low–lying areas.

There are flood warnings for D.C., Fairfax County, Prince William County and Montgomery County until 11:30 p.m., while the rest of our area will remain under a flood watch until Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Canal Road, NW

Whittier Street, NW

Rhode Island Avenue, NE

MARYLAND

Maddox Road, Chaptico

Sligo Creek Parkway, Takoma Park

E. Stanhope Road at Beach Drive, South Kensington

Piney Point Road, St. Mary's County

VIRGINIA

Old Town Alexandria

Alert: George Washington Memorial Parkway SB before VA-123 (Chain Bridge Road). Arlington County, Va: downed tree., all SB lanes are blocked.



