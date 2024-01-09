Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from TUE 3:41 PM EST until TUE 11:45 PM EST, Fauquier County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:52 AM EST until WED 7:32 PM EST, Fauquier County
Flood Warning
from TUE 5:25 PM EST until TUE 11:30 PM EST, City of Fredericksburg, Stafford County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:04 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Prince Georges County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EST until WED 1:47 PM EST, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:09 PM EST until WED 2:15 AM EST, Frederick County, Carroll County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 AM EST, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flood Warning
until TUE 11:30 PM EST, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Prince William County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Dorchester County
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Dorchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM EST, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Stafford County, Charles County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM EST, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George's County
High Wind Warning
until WED 1:00 AM EST, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Stafford County, Anne Arundel County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County

DC, Maryland & Virginia road conditions: Flooding, downed trees, power outages create traffic chaos

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A day of torrential rain has created slick road conditions across the DMV and gusty winds have brought down trees in some areas, creating even more traffic chaos for some. 

But the DMV hasn’t seen the worst of it just yet. The storm system is moving north and is expected to bring the brunt to the D.C. area beginning around 6:30 p.m. and isn’t expected to move out until about 9 p.m.

That means drivers need to be extra cautious this evening as the wet roads and low visibility can create dangerous conditions, especially in low–lying areas. 

There are flood warnings for D.C., Fairfax County,  Prince William County and Montgomery County until 11:30 p.m., while the rest of our area will remain under a flood watch until Wednesday morning. 

FOX 5 is tracking some of the hardest-hit spots to keep you safe on the roads tonight.

FOX 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the DMV as severe weather hits. E. Stanhope Road at Beach Drive, South Kensington is experiencing flooding. 

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Canal Road, NW

Flooding on Canal Road in Northwest DC

Flooding on Canal Road in Northwest DC

Whittier Street, NW

Image 1 of 4

 

Rhode Island Avenue, NE

Image 1 of 3

 

MARYLAND 

Maddox Road, Chaptico

Flooding on Maddox Road in Chaptico, MD

Flooding on Maddox Road in Chaptico, MD

Sligo Creek Parkway, Takoma Park

Flooding on Sligo Creek Parkway, Takoma Park

Flooding on Sligo Creek Parkway, Takoma Park

E. Stanhope Road at Beach Drive, South Kensington

Flooding at E. Stanhope Road and Beach Drive in South Kensington, MD

Flooding at E. Stanhope Road and Beach Drive in South Kensington, MD

Piney Point Road, St. Mary's County

Flooding on Piney Point Road, St. Mary's County, MD

Flooding on Piney Point Road, St. Mary's County, MD

 

VIRGINIA

Old Town Alexandria

Severe flooding in Old Town Alexandria

Severe flooding in Old Town Alexandria

Alert: George Washington Memorial Parkway SB before VA-123 (Chain Bridge Road). Arlington County, Va: downed tree., all SB lanes are blocked. 


 