DC, Maryland & Virginia Forecast: Heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds expected Tuesday

A powerful storm is expected to strike Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, Tuesday bringing heavy rain, threats of flooding, and damaging winds to the region.

Here’s the updated list of school closings, delays, and early dismissals in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The storm made its way into the area during the morning hours and is expected to continue into the evening hours. The rain, quickly becoming heavy at times, will be the heaviest during the afternoon. Widespread rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are expected across the region.

WARNINGS, WATCHES & ADVISORIES

Coastal Flood Warning in effect from January 9, 10:00 PM EST until January 10, 10:00 AM EST

Flood Watch in effect from January 9, 01:00 PM EST until January 10, 07:00 AM EST

Wind Advisory in effect from January 9, 03:00 PM EST until January 10, 01:00 AM EST

DC, Maryland & Virginia Forecast: Rain, flooding, damaging winds expected Tuesday

Areas to the north and west of D.C. saw some ice and snow at the onset of the storm before changing to all rain. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says that if the precipitation in the D.C. metro area all fell as snow – we would be looking at accumulations of around one foot!

The soaking rain will remain in the Washington, D.C. area throughout the day Tuesday and will be accompanied by strong to potentially damaging winds.

Gusts around 50 mph are expected across much of the region, which could be strong enough to knock out power for residents across the region.

The heavy downpours will leave flood-prone areas at risk. Flood Watches and Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect for most of the area until Wednesday morning. If travel is required, motorists are advised not to drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Drivers are also advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents should also secure all outdoor objects.