DC, Maryland and Virginia residents react to major snowfall across the region

It has been about 3 years since DC last received over 3 inches of snowfall during a single event, but that changed Monday when DMV residents woke up to a winter wonderland with some areas receiving 8 to 10 inches of snow.

Winter Storm Warning: DC area snow brings messy commutes, power outages and school cancellations

FOX 5 spoke to snow lovers (and those not as enthusiastic) about the weather event to see how people were impacted and how they were embracing it.

"It’s nice to have an extra day. I mean, it’s hard to know. It seems like every day, there’s new information or something different has changed – it’s hard to keep up, but it is nice to have an extra," says Aaron Siirila.

Montgomery County is also dealing with a snowplow shortage with around 25% of its normal 350-member team out because of COVID.

Crews worked to clear the main roads and hospital routes first on Monday, but for many residential streets, the race is on to clear them before temperatures drop overnight.

"It’s so fun! It’s the first time that we have seen the snow really big in our life," one Arlington resident said.

"It’s nice to look at, but I hate being cold honestly," said another.