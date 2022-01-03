Expand / Collapse search

DC, Maryland and Virginia residents react to major snowfall across the region

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
It has been about 3 years since DC last received over 3 inches of snowfall during a single event, but that changed Monday when DMV residents woke up to a winter wonderland with some areas receiving 8 to 10 inches of snow.

FOX 5 spoke to snow lovers (and those not as enthusiastic) about the weather event to see how people were impacted and how they were embracing it.

Road conditions in Silver Spring

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez checks in on road conditions in Silver Spring as the region deals with multiple inches of snow.

"It’s nice to have an extra day. I mean, it’s hard to know. It seems like every day, there’s new information or something different has changed – it’s hard to keep up, but it is nice to have an extra," says Aaron Siirila.

Storm packs a punch in Southern Maryland

Residents and roads in southern Maryland have been impacted by the snowfall Monday. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald has the latest.

Montgomery County is also dealing with a snowplow shortage with around 25% of its normal 350-member team out because of COVID. 

Crews worked to clear the main roads and hospital routes first on Monday, but for many residential streets, the race is on to clear them before temperatures drop overnight.

Snow day fun in Arlington

Residents of Arlington woke up to multiple inches of snow on Monday and FOX 5's Sierra Fox is learning more about the winter weather's effects.

"It’s so fun! It’s the first time that we have seen the snow really big in our life," one Arlington resident said.

"It’s nice to look at, but I hate being cold honestly," said another.

DC having fun in the snow

When winter weather hit the DMV on Monday, DC made the most of it. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has more.