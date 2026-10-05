DC man sentenced to 5 years for role in deadly 2023 kidnapping

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The Brief A D.C. man was sentenced to five years for his role in a 2023 deadly kidnapping. Melvin "Fat Goat" Green, 27, pleaded guilty in January to accessory after kidnapping. One of the suspects and a victim were killed in a shootout after the kidnapping.



A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for his role in a kidnapping that ended with the deaths of two men in 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

What we know:

Melvin "Fat Goat" Green, 27, pleaded guilty in January to accessory after kidnapping. On Monday, a judge also ordered him to undergo three years of probation after his release from prison.

According to court documents, Green and other co-conspirators traveled from the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast, in June 2023 to the Saint Yves nightclub in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest for a birthday celebration.

The group returned to F Street early in the morning of June 8, 2023, and Green served as lookout while the co-conspirators searched an empty Mercedes SUV that was parked on the street.

Around 3:40 a.m., Green’s partners kidnapped the owner of the Mercedes, dragging him from the driver’s seat, along with a second victim.

According to court documents, the co-conspirators removed the victims’ clothes and locked them inside the vehicle. During the kidnapping, a person passed a firearm to Green, who tucked the gun into his waistband and walked away.

The co-conspirators drove to a nearby location without Green, where they threatened and assaulted the victims at gunpoint, according to court documents. They then drove one of the victims to an apartment complex in Suitland, Maryland, and burglarized the victim’s apartment.

An hour later, the co-conspirators went to another one of the victim’s apartments in Waldorf, where they staged an armed robbery, court documents said.

Later that morning, surveillance cameras captured three people engaging in a shootout with the victim. The victim and one of the co-conspirators were killed in the shootout.

First responders later found the victim’s Mercedes on fire in Capitol Heights, according to court documents.