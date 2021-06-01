DC man says he will defy federal mask mandate on plane

If you have travel plans by air anytime soon you're being reminded of the federal mask mandate on planes and yet one D.C. man says he has no intention of following the law.

There's been a spike in unruly passengers and people pushing back against restrictions at airports across the country causing major issues.

And while Lucas Walls says he plans to keep things civil, he has a flight tomorrow from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale, and he does not plan on wearing a mask. He does add that he is fully vaccinated.

Wall's one-man protest comes just days after transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg urged air travelers to respect mask mandates, and flight crews.

He pledges to take strict federal enforcement against such abuse.

Buttigieg says the federal mask mandate on planes, buses and trains will remain in place until September 13 - and is driven by public health considerations.

