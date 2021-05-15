DC man killed after head-on crash into Metrobus

article

A man is dead after losing control of his minivan and crashing head-on into a Metrobus on Friday night in Southeast D.C.

Police say the man, 68-year-old Gregory Holloway of Northeast D.C., was driving southwest-bound in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, when he lost control of his Chrysler Pacifica and cross the center line into oncoming traffic.

Holloway then struck the Metrobus head-on. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Officials say they also took the bus driver and two passengers to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger was treated at the scene and released.

Police say they're continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.