DC man gets 32 years for killing opposing player in 2021 flag football scrimmage

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The Brief A D.C. man was sentenced to 32 years for shooting and killing a man over a flag football game in 2021. Antonio Hawley was 18 at the time of the shooting. The victim in the shooting caught the winning touchdown in the scrimmage, ending the game.



A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for killing a man in a 2021 shooting over a flag football game near an elementary school, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District.

What we know:

Antonio Hawley, 23, was found guilty of murder in February after he shot and killed 26-year-old Aaron Wiggins after a flag football scrimmage on the sports field at Watkins Elementary School in 2021.

Hawley was 18 at the time of the shooting. A judge also ordered him to serve five years of probation after his release from prison.

"A flag football rivalry ended in murder. Antonio Hawley fired 17 shots at Aaron Wiggins and killed him," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. "No family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to senseless violence. Today’s sentence cannot undo that loss, but it sends a clear message: if you take a life through violence, you will face serious consequences."

According to court evidence, Hawley and Wiggins were playing against each other in a flag football scrimmage on October 6, 2021, around 9:45 p.m., while the lights were off on the field.

The two teams agreed to finish one more play, and Wiggins caught the winning touchdown, ending the game.

During the game, there was continuous trash talk between Wiggins and members of Hawley's team, according to court documents. The trash talk intensified after the final play.

When members of both teams began to gather their belongings and leave, Hawley pulled out a handgun from his teammate's bag and approached Wiggins. He fired at Wiggins 17 times, hitting him 13 times.

Wiggins died on the scene, court documents show.