DC man found guilty of sexually abusing 5 women at Metro stations

By Joe Calabrese
Updated  September 12, 2025 10:20pm EDT
The Brief

    • Nicholis Dorsey was found guilty of sexually assaulting five women at metro stations across D.C.
    • Dorsey has three prior convictions for similar crimes.
    • He is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 14.

WASHINGTON - A Washington, D.C., man was found guilty on Friday of sexually abusing five women at Metro stations across the city over several months earlier this year.

What we know:

A jury found Nicholis Dorsey guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault on Friday. However, because Dorsey had three prior convictions for similar crimes, he also received a felony enhancement. 

According to court documents, Dorsey assaulted five women between January and March 2025. 

In each of the attacks, Dorsey approached his victims at various Metro stations and grabbed their butt or thigh, then stared at them. In some cases, he would even laugh at his victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

Police arrested Dorsey on March 5, shortly after the last attack.

What's next:

Dorsey will be sentenced on Nov. 14.

The Source: Information in this story is from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

