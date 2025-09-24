DC man charged in mother's fatal stabbing

The Brief A southeast D.C. man is accused of fatally stabbing his mother. Ricardo Botts, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder. The victim, Pamela Botts, was 66 years old.



A Southeast D.C. man faces charges after allegedly stabbing his mother to death.

Police investigation underway in southeast DC

What we know:

D.C. police identified Ricardo Joseph Botts, 36, as the suspect accused of killing his mother, Pamela Botts, 66, in their shared home. The incident occurred on 32nd Place, with neighbors reportedly hearing screams early Sunday morning.

Ricardo Botts was arrested on Tuesday and is being held without bond, charged with second-degree murder while armed. Court documents reveal he attacked his mother in the living room, and investigators say she succumbed to her injuries within 36 hours.

Community reactions and investigation details

What they're saying:

"Everybody is upset about what has happened. They’re one of the oldest families living here and so it’s sad this had to happen," Reggie Johnson, a neighbor and Southeast resident said.

A close friend of the victim mentioned there is video evidence of the incident, capturing Pamela Botts crying for help during the attack. D.C. police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the attack occurred or what led to the violent incident within the family.