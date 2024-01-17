DC man carjacked, assaulted near church during snowstorm

A D.C. man was carjacked and attacked in the snowstorm Monday night.

The alleged victim, Jake, told FOX 5 he was in his blue Lexus SUV, parked in the 700 block of 15 Street Northeast – near the New Solid Rock Perfecting Church.

That's when officials from the Metropolitan Police Department said a black Hyundai Elantra suddenly pulled up next to him.

Two teens got out and demanded he give them his car keys.

Jake took off running.

The thieves allegedly chased him, caught him, and punched him several times. He said he fought back, but they snatched the keys out of his coat pocket and stole the Lexus.

"I would like to see some of these juveniles prosecuted," Jake said. "I would like to see their parents prosecuted as well, because this is becoming an epidemic."

"That’s the first time I’ve been over there for a night on the town in ten years. I even thought about it as I was driving over there, snow coming down, roads are rough. I'm like, ‘I hope I don’t get carjacked.’ That’s exactly what happened," he added.

Detectives found Jake's Lexus in Prince George's County, and now they're searching for the carjackers.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.